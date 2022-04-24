Nine people found from missing Japanese sightseeing boat, coast guard says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Nine people from a Japanese tour boat that went missing with 26 people on board have been found, the country’s coast guard said Sunday, as search and rescue efforts continue.

They were found near the tip of Cape Shiretoko on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, according to the coast guard.

Four of the nine were found unconscious, according to the coast guard. The condition of the other five is not known.

Authorities lost contact with the crew of the Kazu 1 boat on Saturday after the crew reported water was flooding into the stern of the vessel and it had started to sink, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said. The crew also said those on board were wearing life jackets and the boat was keeling at a 30-degree angle, NHK said.

There were 24 passengers, including two children, on board and two crew members, the broadcaster said.

