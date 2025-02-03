Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform Party leads in UK poll for first time 

Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK Party is now the most popular political party in the United Kingdom, a new poll suggests, beating the Conservative Party and the governing Labour Party.

The poll, published on Monday and conducted by YouGov for The Times newspaper, showed Reform – which promises to “freeze immigration” to the UK – taking the lead for the first time in a major public opinion survey.

According to the poll, if a general election were held tomorrow, 25 percent of voters would choose Reform, 24 percent would pick Labour and 21 percent would vote for the Conservatives.

Reform’s one-point lead over Labour in the poll – which surveyed 2,465 people on February 2 and 3 – is within the margin of error, YouGov said.

Labour, which won the national election in July last year by a landslide, dropped three points compared with the last survey conducted on January 26-27, while Reform gained two points.

The Conservative Party, which dominated British politics for more than 14 years until performing poorly in last year’s elections, also dropped one point.

Reform UK appears to be drawing support from former members of the Conservative Party, which endured several scandals in recent years.

In December, Farage described Reform as the “real opposition” after the party said it overtook the Conservatives in the number of members.

Farage, who suggested last year that many young Muslims “do not subscribe to British values”, was one of the leading campaigners for Brexit.

An ally of Donald Trump, Farage often echoes the United States president with a focus on immigration and promises to fix the “broken” UK.

On Monday, Farage hailed the poll results. “Britain wants reform,” he wrote in a social media post.

The UK must hold its next parliamentary election by August 2029, but Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer can call for an early vote before that date.

Reform’s growing popularity echoes a surge in support for far-right parties across Europe in recent years.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has also been gaining ground, ahead of national elections this month.

Recent polls show that AfD is likely to secure second place in the vote.