Nicki Minaj Responds To Reports She Gifted Husband ‘Big Sleeze’ Chain

Nicki Minaj is not taking fake rumors lightly as she says she will take legal action against bloggers who report misleading or false information about her and her family.

The rapper has been keeping a low profile for months, but she has been the victim of harassment and cruel pranks, which sees persons reporting to the police and CPS that her house is on fire and that she or her son are being abused by her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Recent harassment of the artist includes an alleged Cardi B fan taking it too far as she created a petition for the Hidden Hills community to come together to push Nicki Minaj out of the lush, upscale community due to her husband’s sex offender status.

The Queens rapper is not about to let people slide and continue to disrespect her by posting fake news as she called out TMZ, an account called Rap Alert 10, and others.

Rap Alert 10 claimed that Minaj bought her husband a new ‘Big Sleeze’ chain which she responded to.

“This is a blatant lie. Would you like to be added to the list of blogs making up random stories, not FAQ checking & getting sued too, boo? So far there are 5,” the rapper said.

Minaj also hinted that her lawyers and the police were involved in finding the mischief makers who reported that her son was being abused.

In another tweet, she added, “B/C they got so used playin with me. We got Awl the screenshots from a few days ago of people who were PAID to post fake stories. Awwww PLUS ALL THE PROOF WE COULD EVER HOPE FOR ON WHO MADE THOSE FAKE CALLS..yikes. Wait til y’all hear WHAT THEY SAID.”

However, the original page, Rap Alert 6, responded, “This is y’all fault for hyping up an impersonator that does everything for likes anyways.”

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj also called out TMZ, which she said was first on her list of news sites making fake news.

“Do I make beats? You first on the list dummy,” the rapper responded to an article by the celebrity site that claimed that Minaj was sued over a beat she allegedly ripped off.