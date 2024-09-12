Nicki Minaj Responds To Alleged Beyonce Diss Amid Jay-Z Beef

Nicki Minaj has stepped forward to address rumors that she threw shade at Beyonce amid her ongoing public feud with Jay-Z.

So far Hov has not publicly responded to Nicki Minaj’s rants, but the Pink Friday rapper has been sounding off both at her shows and on her social media accounts. In one of her recent posts on X, Nicki wrote, “Robot on timing.” Some fans immediately pounced on it alleging that she was dissing Beyoncé. But the Trinidadian rapper quickly shut down the rumors before it could stick.

One female fan shared a video on TikTok alleging that Nicki was calling Beyoncé a robot, but the “Super Bass” rapper quickly responded in the comments stating, “This is an absolute lie.” Some of her Barbz immediately jumped to her defense stating that it was some other fans who were pushing for her to beef with Jay-Z’s wife.

Some fans pointed out that Minaj shared the post right after Beyoncé posted her SirDavis promotion on Instagram. Perhaps it was just bad timing, but Nicki has since deleted the post without naming the person who she was referring to as a robot. She could also be talking about the issue with bots on social media making comments on her posts.

“This is a reach Nicki never called Bey a robot it be the fans who started the beefs between artists y’all have nothing else going on over there your fav just gave birth and dealing with a cheating husband,” one fan wrote while seemingly referring to Cardi B fans.

Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have been friends for years and have even collaborated on “Flawless (Remix)” and “Feeling Myself.” Queen Bey also sent Nicki flowers and a written note on a card when the rapper welcomed her son Papa Bear in 2020.

Clearly, that friendship isn’t stopping her from openly beefing with Jay-Z. Nicki became enraged when she learned Jay-Z selected Kendrick Lamar as the headliner for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans over Lil Wayne. She went on a lengthy rant at one of her shows and has been sounding off on Twitter. She admitted that she has a lot of respect for Kendrick Lamar, but questioned the selection given Lil Wayne’s legendary status in hip-hop and the fact that the Super Bowl is in his hometown. Minaj also shared that she was never compensated for her work for TIDAL when the company was sold.

