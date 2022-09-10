Nicki Minaj Praise JT For Her ‘Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)’ Verse

Nicki Minaj dropped a surprise “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” remix featuring JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch.

The rapper had debuted the track on Minaj’s Queen Radio close to midnight on Thursday. On Friday, fans showed overwhelming support for the track while its featured rappers also shared emotional messages, including City Girls rapper JT who finally got her Nicki Minaj collaboration.

Nicki Minaj shared some words for JT who she said made the song her own by delivering a killer verse. “She made this sh*t her own and when I say that I mean that I was pleasantly surprised,” Nicki said. “In fact, hearing you on the song made me realize how many other possibilities there were in terms of riding the beat.”

On Friday, JT took to Twitter to share her elation. “Haven’t felt like this since ‘in my feelings’ in 2018 before prison, I got out & never got my WOW moment, it became depressing…. I thought I would never feel excited & motivated again! This feel so good I’m so happy & I Deserve this,” she tweeted.

The rapper also reacted to Minaj’s verse, where she gave her her flowers for being one of the best female writers in the rap game. “Y’all she meant everything she said & that mean everything to me, with always doubting myself THANK YOU @NICKIMINAJ I love you!!!!” she added.

Maliibu Miitch also echoed similar sentiments to JT as she expressed gratitude to Nicki Minaj for adding her to the Billboard No. 1 track.

“This moment is beyond words I’m so grateful for every opportunity u have ever giving me!!” she tweeted. “Thankkkk u a million timesssssssss having u in my corner well always be the highlight of my career!! Sh*t the highlight of my lifeeeeeeee.”

Bia and Akbar V also shared their own joyous messages after “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” shot to No. 1 on the U.S iTunes chart.

“GOD DID!!!! NICKI DID!!!!” Bia wrote while Akbar V was a little more dramatic.

“I just went number 1 with my idol @NICKIMINAJ and my homies @BIABIA @ThegirlJT @MaliibuMiitch @KatieGotBandz I’m getting my number changed I’m boujeeee… ain’t been to sleep and ain’t going,” she said.

“Somebody pull up that tweet when i said i wanted to work with @NICKIMINAJ and they laughed at me…see if you believe and have faith size as a mustard seed,” she added.

“OMG I JUST WOKE UP TO THIS CONGRATULATIONS QUEENS LOVE YOU NICKIIIIIII,” Katie also wrote.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj also shared several messages where she basked in the reception of the track and also the success it is giving the female rappers she featured. The certified hitmaker wrote, “Y’all omg. The #QueenMix is already #1&2 on us iTunes all genres. We fkng love you guys so much!!!! Thank you!!!! These girls bodied & deserve.”

She also addressed her unnamed critics, noting that her fan base came through without the large marketing budget and media campaign.

“Notice how they posted only about bullshit. S/o to everyone supporting the song & the women who bodied. They ain’t doing no campaigns for us chi. We gotta get it out the mud,” she said.

“Super Freaky Girl” samples Rick James’ classic 1981 song “Super Freak.” The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has remained on the chart since dropping in August.