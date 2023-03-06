Nicki Minaj Performs With Lil Wayne, Link Up With Skeng At Rolling Loud 2023

Lil Wayne brought out Nicki Minaj during his set at Rolling Loud California last night.

Skeng is rubbing shoulders with some of the greatest as he was spotted enjoying the company of Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne on Saturday night after the latter appeared as a guest during Lil Wayne’s set. The “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper, along with 2 Chainz and Gudda Gudda, all joined Lil Wayne at Rolling Loud California. Excited fans were treated to the Young Money leader and the Queen of Rap performing their hits “Bedrock,” “High School,” “Truffle Butter,” and others.

Wearing a sexy tie-dye mini-dress and sporting the pink and red wig from her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” launch, the new label owner and Wayne began their joint set to “High School.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, no need for an introduction,” Lil Wayne says as she waves his hand. “The Motherf***king Queen,” he added.

“Cali make some mf noise right now, where my bad b***hes at, where my vatos at? Where my real n****s at,” Minaj says to the audience before the instrumental for the song comes on to thunderous screams.

Nicki Minaj also performed her song “Super Freaky Girl” before jumping into her latest No. 1 track, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which she performed for the first time since the song was released last Friday.

“I just put out this song yesterday, so Imma just let it rock,” Minaj says. The rapper also stopped the song halfway after calling out the deejay, “is the song offbeat?” she asks.

“I said I don’t f**k with horses. I said it’s 700 horses when we fixing to leave but I don’t f**k with horses since Christopher Reeves,” the rapper clarified one of the lyrics of the track.

The rapper had seemingly planned a solo performance for fans which she cut short due to audio issues.

“Stop, what the f**k is good. Yow Juice, fix my mf-ing mix,” Minaj says as the song “Fendi Prints” came on instead of “Red Ruba Da Sleeze” as she directed.

“You know I don’t get down like that when the President is in the building, you know I don’t f**k when the GOAT is in the building, I gotta do this sh*t right…you know when Young Money in the building the Queen gotta show the f**k out right,” she added.

The Trinidad-born rapper appeared annoyed at one point as she rolled her eyes when “Chun Li” came on and stopped several times. The audio chips in and out, and it becomes awkward as Lil Wayne tries to talk to fans, but the music comes on abruptly before cutting out again.

In the meantime, Nicki Minaj was all smiles backstage as she posed for photos with Skeng, Mac Maine, and others.

There are reports that she has signed Skeng Don as one of four new artists to her new label, which she announced this weekend. Skeng has not confirmed the reports. On the other hand, the label name has not been revealed yet, but it will be an imprint of Republic Records, the artist shared as she also named veteran A&R Wendy Goldstein, who formerly served as co-president of Republic Records, as head of her label. It’s unclear if Goldstein has left her substantive position at Republic to take on Minaj’s label.

