Nicki Minaj Is A Ballerina In Her NBA YoungBoy Collab ‘WTF’ Video

Nicki Minaj channels her inner ballerina in the music video for her NBA YoungBoy collaboration, “WTF.” The Trinidadian rapper teased the single last month as she plots her forthcoming album, due sometime this year. The two rap heavyweights release the song with an accompanied visual on Friday, April 7.

“WTF” is the follow-up to Nicki Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes chart. YoungBoy Never Broke Again kicks off the Azzie Scott-directed video at home with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, dancing while he raps to her. “I been plannin’ on stackin’ bands in my section, Thinkin’ ’bout my lil’ brother Kendell, I start ventin’, Need to call lil’ broth?r Jay, I’m in bang outs with that glizzy,” NBA raps.

Nicki Minaj came through as a ballerina teacher in her scene as she sent shots to both her and NBA YoungBoy’s nemesis in rap. “Cross YoungBoy, then you cross the Queen (Queen), All them internet games turn boys to memes (Memes), Keep sleepin’ on the team, we gon’ pause your dreams,” the Queen raps. Nicki also donned a curve-hugging blue dress in another scene with her huge Queen chain.

“WTF” will appear on NBA YoungBoy’s forthcoming album, Don’t Try This At Home, due on April 21. The album will feature a whopping 33 songs and will be his second major project on his new deal with Motown Records. In January of this year, YB dropped I Rest My Case, the first project on his new label deal.

Watch “WTF” video below.