Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Kodak Black Tributes PnB Rock

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Kodak Black and more are paying tribute to rapper PnB Rock who died on Monday.

The shooting death of the Philly rapper has sent shockwaves across the hip-hop community as many mourned the death of the young and promising rapper. PnB Rock was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon while he and his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang dined at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles.

A gruesome and heartbreaking video has been shared online showing the 30-year-old rapper in a pool of blood in the aftermath of the shooting as the restaurant employees scrambled to help him.

A statement from Captain Kelly Muniz from the Los Angeles Police Department’s confirmed that PnB Rock was approached by a lone gunman. Muniz did not immediately identify the rapper but said the “victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by the suspect.” The gunman pulled out a gun and demanded Rock hand over “his property”. Shortly before his death, Rock had posted photos of his gold and diamond jewelry.

The police captain said that the gunman fired several shots “and appears to remove some property.”

PnB Rock, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, died shortly after the shooting at the scene. According to reports, Rock’s baby mother, a designer/influencer, had shared in a since-deleted Instagram Story a photo of their chicken and waffle meal and the restaurant’s location. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter Xuri.

PnB Rock broke into the hip hop scene in 2016 with his Billboard smash hit “Selfish” and his 2016 collaboration with YFN Lucci, “Everyday We Lit,” which peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. At the time of his death, he was just released from his deal with Atlantic Records and was going independent.

On Monday evening, many who knew the rapper shared condolences and regrets over the loss of life and potential.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock,” Nicki Minaj wrote on Twitter.

G Herbo also shared a post on Instagram Stories. “you just f**ed me up gang sh*t break my heart fr love you bro God Bless Yo family,” Herbo said in all caps.

Rich The Kid also shared a throwback photo of him and Rock in better times with several crying and heartbroken emojis.

“Prayers to bro family & kids,” Hitmaka wrote on Instagram Stories.

Monica Denise also shared a prayer for the rapper’s relatives and children.

“My heart aches for his mother, father, children, family and friends! I send my deepest condolences to all of you during this difficult time!! FLY HIGH PNB,” she wrote.

“Damn mane this is so sad,” Juicy J wrote on Twitter.

Kodak Black also publicly mourned the rapper. “Mann I been low all day due to a headache I had earlier So im just getting to the news fr,” Kodak began in all caps.

Kodak Black IG

“Ion usually speak on deaths! Go to funerals or nun kuz life goes on but smh PNB was my boy I was just opt with em last night! We be talkin bout him comin back out & poppin his sh*t again in this rap sh*t,” Kodak wrote.

Meanwhile, Cardi B called out those who were blaming PnB’s baby mother for posting the location considering the tragedy. “I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMBs babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic,” Cardi B said. “we should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time,” she added.

The mother of late rapper XXXTentacion also shared a photo of her son and PnB in better times. The rapper’s mother only shared a praying hands emoji, a sign that she was no doubt moved by the death of her son’s friend. The two had collaborated on the song “Middle Child.”

DJ Akademiks also shared a clip from a recent interview ith PnB Rock where the rapper allude to someone who tried to rob him.

