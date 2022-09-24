Nicki Minaj Brought Out Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, BIA & More At Rolling Loud NY

Nicki Minaj surprised fans during her Rolling Loud New York performance on Friday evening, with some of her favorite collaborators joining the stage.

Nicki Minaj was the headlining act and brought queen energy to the stage with not only her appearance but her excellent performance that left fans online and on social media raving. Her performance saw her bringing fans a set of hits from earlier in her nearly two-decade-long career that has her now on the verge of iconic status in hip hop. She also delivered some of her newer songs and brought out some of her younger contemporaries to perform their collaborations.

At first, she brought out Bia, whom she collaborated with on “Whole Lotta Money” before being joined on stage with Warner Music Artist Lil Uzi Vert for their 2017 hit, “The Way Life Goes.”

She also brought out fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign for their hit track “We Go Up,” with fans also singing along to the track but also joining in as they raised their lighted-up phones in the air.

Nicki Minaj also brought another surprise guest, G Herbo, whom she collaborated with in 2014 for their hit song “Chiraq”. Fans were shocked as Nicki Minaj showed support for the Chicago rapper’s career from the beginning.

Meanwhile, several videos have gone viral with Minaj’s other songs, which were, “Itty Bitty Piggy” and “Moment 4 Life” from Pink Friday. The two tracks saw fans becoming emotional in the crowd as Minaj paused the track to let fans sing.

On Twitter, fans shared their reactions to the rapper’s performance which was the first in a long time in New York.

“She performed songs from this year, 2 years ago, 6 years ago, 10 years ago, hell even and 13 years ago. All hits!!!! And the crowd sang everyone one WORD for WORD. That’s longevity. Nicki is a superstar! Nicki Minaj is the QUEEN OF RAP! #NickiRollingLoud,” one person tweeted.

“This is the crowd and fan base you receive after YEARS & DEDICATION of hard work. this needs to be studied!” another added.

“Why I got emotional during moment for life @NICKIMINAJ tht really touched my heart. I promise this lil clip/section is going to be on REPEAT. #NickiRollingLoud Queen in Queens,” a third person wrote.