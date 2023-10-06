Nicki Minaj Barbz Confronts Drake’s Father About ‘For All The Dogs’ Snub

Nicki Minaj Barbz are not pleased that she was not on Drake’s latest album, For All The Dogs, given previous statements hinting that they were releasing music together and it would be on his project.

While performing at the Detroit leg of his “It’s All A Blur” tour in July, Drake told fans that he and Nicki had a song coming.

“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” he said. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her,” the artiste said.

The catch is that he did not specify whether that was going to be on his album For All The Dogs or her upcoming Pink Friday 2 album set for release in November.

Fans were disappointed as they took to social media to question why the “Super Freaky Girl” was not on the project, and somehow, Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, ended up in the mix. On Friday, fans were discussing their disappointment and the reason the two Young Money alumni did not collaborate on his album.

“We all want to know what happened to the ‘Dricki’ collab on his album that just came out. Can you tell us what happened,” one person is heard asking the elder Graham.

“I’m sorry?” Graham asks. “I was asking what happened to the Nicki and Dricki collab like on the album, it didn’t come out tonight,” the host asks. “I have no clue what you’re asking,” Graham responds. The fans also press- “Can you ask your son please?” Graham does not speak, but the phone hangs up with the dropped call emoji.

Mr. Graham was indeed taken aback at the line of questioning and clueless, especially since he obviously had nothing to do with the production of the track. The album tracklist features artiste 21 Savage, SZA, Chief Keef, and Sexyy Red. J. Cole, Lil Yachty, and others.

Drake has not offered a response to fans, but Minaj’s powerful fan base took to social media to react to his past statement and Minaj’s absence from the current album.

“Y’all remember previously Nicki said how some artists like to use her name as clickbait to stream their music and y’all thought she was talking about doja… turns out she might have actually been talking about Drake,” one fan commented.

“@NICKIMINAJ if it was Drake and you EVER are cool again then you don’t respect yourself or deserve any respect because you need to ditch his weirdo ass permanently,” another fan said.

“Nicki Minaj sent Drake her verse, he made it seem like it was on the clear but it really wasn’t. I just know he did it so ole girl can rant and give him more promo. He is a messy bottom,” another said.

In the meantime, Nicki was unbothered as she popped up on Friday announcing that her album was now available for pre-order and revealed the vinyl cover.

“Happy Pink Friday You can now pre ORDER the #PinkFriday2 VINYL with an EXCLUSIVE, VERY SPECIAL, additional COVER to go with it!” the rapper said on Twitter.

https://x.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1710393492118155562

The album is set for release on November 17, 2023.