Nicki Minaj and Safaree Unleashed Bars In Old Hoodstarz Video

Safaree is reminiscing on his early days as one third of his old rap group with ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

Before Nicki Minaj was one of the highest-selling female rappers with the most No. 1 albums in history, she was a member of a New York rap group dubbed The Hoodstarz, spitting bars on a fire collaboration with late Brooklyn rapper Park Slope. Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star and Nicki’s former partner Safaree shared a snippet from the music video for the 2004 track “La-Da-Dee” which he also guest starred in.

In the caption of the post-Safaree shared in an Instagram reel, he wrote, “Safaree got bars.” He also added, “We all had to start somewhere [crying laughing emoji].”

It is not out of the ordinary for the reality star to share moments from the past with Nicki. The two, who are both of Caribbean descent, were in a long-term relationship that lasted nearly 15 years. When rapper Loustar, who was the third member of The Hoodstarz, posted a throwback photo of the group in honor of Minaj’s 40th birthday in 2022, Safaree reposted the pic on his Instagram story.

“I wouldn’t change anything about my past!!,” he wrote at the time. “I’m like Kanye I love everybody.” Prior to taking to Instagram, the photo was reposted by media outlet The Source, where Safaree took to the comments to say, “A vital part of history.” In 2015, after he did an interview with The Breakfast Club, Safaree made a statement online, shutting down rumors that he was Nicki’s ghostwriter during their relationship.

“I wanna say 1 thing cuz ppl like to take bs and run with it..,” he wrote in a tweet in 2015. “If there was anything in my interview that came off the wrong way towards nicki i apologize and want ppl to kno that she was the best thing that ever happened to me and is a great person inside and out and the most talented person i kno.. and i never said i wrote her raps.”

He went on to say Nicki was smart and one of the best to do it and didn’t need his help penning a project. “She is wayyy more than capable of writing a album on her own without me!,” he continued. “shes not a dumb person, so its easy for smart ppl to come up with the witty and smart things that she says! i dnt kno about other ppl but i kno when it comes to writing flow n delivery she is 1 of the best if not the best,” he said in part.

According to the reality TV star, he and Nicki aren’t on speaking terms. He denied that they sometimes talk during the interview with The Breakfast Club. However, he admitted that he still cares about her and thinks no matter how big she is, they should be able to chop it up. Check out the throwback video from The Hoodstarz 2004 video here: