Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Expecting 3rd Baby Together, His Ninth Overall

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell expecting third child together, making it his 9th child.

The actor/talk show host is adding to his as he and the mother of two of his children, Brittany Bell, announced that they were expecting a third child. The couple shared their maternity photoshoot showing a very pregnant Bell posing with her bump. Their two children, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, born in December 2021, are also featured in the photos.

The latest announcement left fans of the Wild’N’Out host confused as to the true number of children that he has. So far, Nick Cannon has two children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, his son with Alyssa Scott Zen who passed away last year after a short battle with cancer and son Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi. That makes eight children.

However, he is expecting another child with Abby De La Rosa, who is expecting a girl baby in October and Alyssa Scott is also pregnant. So along with Bell’s pregnancy would bring to 11 children for the rapper. Model and photographer Lanisha Cole is also suspected to be pregnant with Nick Cannon’s baby, but neither has confirmed whether that’s the case.

Earlier this year, Nick Cannon hinted that he was going to beat his baby record for 2021. Last year he had three babies. In an interview on Lip Service’s Angela Yee, Cannon said he went on a rampage after his 5-month-old son Zen passed away and had lots of sex with all of the women he was seeing.

“My therapist had told me I had to chill out so I was yo like let’s try celibacy,” the actor said. “So it was like October, like mid-October, I didn’t even make it to January…I was supposed to make it to the top of the year but then obviously I started going through a lot of stuff, I got depressed with the loss of my son…” he began.

Nick Cannon shares that all the women in his life wanted to cheer him up in December after they saw him down as a result of his son’s passing.

“Right before Christmas I started f***ing like crazy,” Cannon added.