The Ministry of Housing in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has completed repairs to 30 defective soakaways and septic systems in the first phase of the Cherry Garden Housing Development, saving impacted homeowners over $270,000. Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, NIA Minister responsible for Housing, commended Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works and […]
NIA saves Cherry Garden residents over $270k in repairs – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
