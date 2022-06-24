NHC Watching Tropical Wave Over Eastern Tropical Atlantic

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says a tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

In its 2 am update the NHC says environmental conditions appear conducive for development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form by early next week as this system moves westward at around 15 to 20 miles per hour over the tropical Atlantic.

It says the disturbance has a 20 per cent chance of cyclone formation in 48 hours and a 50 per cent chance of cyclone formation in 5 days.