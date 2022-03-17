Newly Installed Traffic Lights to Turn on Next Tuesday

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2022 (ZIZ) — Newly installed traffic lights at various areas in Basseterre will begin operation as of Tuesday, March 22nd.

That’s according to Chief Engineer at the Public Works Department, George Gilbert who was speaking during ZIZ radio’s programme “On the Road” on Wednesday.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/TRAFFIC-LIGHTS-TO-TURN-ON-CLIP-2.mp4

Sergeant Sophia Henry from the Traffic Department spoke of some of the changes that will occur once the lights are on including the St. Peters bus stop being relocated.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/TRAFFIC-LIGHTS-TO-TURN-ON-CLIP-1.mp4

