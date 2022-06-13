New Zealand Dismisses England for 539, Leads by 14 Runs

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — New Zealand will take a 14-run lead into the second innings of the second test against England on Monday after dismissing the hosts for 539 before lunch on Day 4, with left-arm pacer Trent Boult claiming his 10th five-wicket haul in test matches.

England resumed on 473-5 and Joe Root started aggressively, hitting a six from a reverse-scoop shot typically seen in white-ball cricket, before hammering Boult to Tom Southee at short extra cover for 176. Root added 13 runs to his overnight score.

Daryl Mitchell took a diving one-handed catch at slip to remove Stuart Broad (9) off the spin bowling of Michael Bracewell. Ben Foakes was then run out for 56 after a mix-up with new batter Matthew Potts, who turned back after initially calling for a quick single.

Boult (5-106) completed his five-for by bowling Potts through the gate — half of his five-wicket hauls have come against England — and Jimmy Anderson (9) was the last man out, stumped off Michael Bracewell.

Playing his first test, Bracewell had figures of 3-62.

All results remain possible at Trent Bridge, which has been a batter’s paradise so far.

The onus is on New Zealand to win the match after losing the first Test at Lord’s by five wickets.