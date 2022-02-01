New Vehicle For Agriculture Department

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 31, 2022 — The Department of Agriculture has received a new vehicle to aid in its day-to-day duties.

A Toyota Hiace van was presented on Monday following the Department’s general staff meeting to highlight the goals and objectives laid out in the 2022 Workplan.

A brief handing over ceremony saw the presentation of keys for the new van.

According to information out of the Department of Agriculture, the van was procured to improve the quality and safety of local food, aid in proper storage of produce, and enhance the transportation of goods process for the Department’s Marketing Unit.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Alexis Jeffers handed over the keys to Acting Director in the Department of Agriculture, Dr. Tracey Challenger and admonished the Marketing Unit to preserve and make the best use of the van.

He also thanked Permanent Secretary Ron Collins for making sure that the needs of the Department are fulfilled.