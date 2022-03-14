New St. Kitts CEO featured in Multiple Canadian Media Outlets

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 14th , 2022): The St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s new CEO, Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, has had a busy few weeks in the position, having garnered significant media coverage in Canada following his appointment. Most notably, Thompson sat down with top travel agent outlet, Canadian Travel Press, for a 3-page feature story about his positivity surrounding Canada stating, “we have the team and strategy in place to reignite this market.”

Thompson also recently appeared in key Canadian media outlets including Travelweek, Travel Industry Today, PAX News, Open Jaw, WheelsUp Network, Travel Courier, and had a sit down with top travel industry veteran and TV travel expert (seen regularly on CTV News), Jim Byers, for JimByersTravel.com.

Although Air Canada recently suspended its direct flight to St. Kitts, (along with 13 other sun destinations), for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season due to a Canadian government advisory against “non-essential travel” following the Omicron surge, that news has not slowed the efforts being made in the Canadian market to increase the visibility and stimulate continued demand for the destination.

“We’ve learned that approximately 60 per cent of the Canadian market travel via the U.S. when visiting St. Kitts, so this market is still very much in play and we are working hard to strengthen awareness and educate Canadians on the easiest path to enjoying all we have to offer,” said Thompson. “I would encourage all of our island partners to push hard in Canada, even without that direct flight (which is set to return in the fall), because Canadians love St. Kitts, and the proof is in the fact that before the pandemic, Air Canada added a second weekly flight from Toronto. Canada is a huge priority for us and the demand is definitely there for the taking.”

Enthusiasm and positivity is also high among the Canadian team, who recently travelled to St. Kitts with a newly appointed PR agency, to re-engage with island partners and learn what the destination has to offer Canadian travellers, both now and in the future.

“In Canada, the St. Kitts client is a more affluent traveller seeking a more experiential vacation,” said Thompson in Canadian Travel Press. “We speak to travellers who are seeking to step away from the ‘all-inclusive experience’ and looking for something more…one who wants to freely explore our diverse restaurant scene, attractions and culture. Where other destinations may see their visitors spend most of their time at the resort, we encourage Canadians to immerse themselves in our destination.”