New Session of Nevis Island Assembly to open January 19

·1 min read
Home
Local News
New Session of Nevis Island Assembly to open January 19
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Charlestown, Nevis, January 13, 2022 (NIA) — The Opening of the New Session of the Nevis Island Assembly will be held at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

According to Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Nevis Island Assembly, the session begins with a Prayer followed by Proclamation; Election of President; Administration of Oath or Affirmation of Allegiance by the President; Administration of Oaths or Affirmation of Allegiance to other Members of the Nevis Island Assembly; Announcements by the President; Throne Speech by the Deputy Governor General, Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, OBE, MH; and Adjournment.

The session will be broadcast live on Nevis Television (NTV) channel 99, nevistvonline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.