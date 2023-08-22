New Road Man Charged with Possession of MDMA

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 23rd August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): Dimitri Armantrading of New Road Housing Project has been charged for the offence of Possession of MDMA (Methamphetamine).

He was formally charged on August 22nd, 2023 at the Stapleton Police Station, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts.

According to the police on Aug 20 a search warrant was executed on the premises of Dimitri Amantrading by the Joint Security Operations Tactical Team (JSOTT) and a quantity of a substance suspected to be Methamphetamine was found.

Amantrading was arrested and the substance was seized and further analyzed.

He was charged with possession of Methamphetamine and possession of Methamphetamine with intent to supply.

He was bailed in the sum of ten thousand dollars with two sureties to appear at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on September 4.

Other persons on the premises were informed that they will be prosecuted for the offences.