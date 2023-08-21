New Road Man Charged For Ram’s Robbery

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 21st August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): 23-year-old Kiaeem Carty of New Road has been charged with six offenses in the recent robberies at Ram’s Cash and Carry in Bird Rock and Ram’s Supermarket in Camps.

He was charged with two counts of Robbery, two counts of Possession of Firearm, and two counts of Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life – one for each incident.

On June 21st, police received reports that Rams Cash and Carry was robbed.

Likewise on August 12th, police received a report that Rams Supermarket at Camps was also the target of a robbery.