New Ms. Culture 2022-2023 Crowned

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis, October 14, 2022 (NCF) — Ms. National Bank Ltd Shamarley Newtown crowned as the new Ms. Culture Queen for 2022-2023.

This afternoon, Ms. National Bank Ltd Shamarley Newton was crowned as the new Ms. Culture Queen for 2022 to 2023. The ceremony was held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park and was attended by officials from the Ministry of Culture, the Culturama Secretariat, a representative from the Senior Pageants sub-committee, the mother and chaperon of the incoming Ms. Culture, title sponsor of the Culturama 48 Ms. Culture Queen Pageant – The Bank of Nevis Ltd and a representative from the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd.

Chairman of the Nevis Culturama Committee, Abonaty Liburd, chaired the brief ceremony, while Keesha Jones, branch Manager of National Bank Nevis, sashed Ms. Newton. The marketing manager at the Bank of Nevis Ltd, Pheon Jones presented the winning trophy and a cheque of $4,000.00 while the Minister of Culture, the Honorable Eric Evelyn did the coronation.

On Friday, September 30th, 2022 the outgoing Ms. Culture Queen presented a letter to the Culturama Secretariat informing of her decision to relinquish the Culturama 48. Ms. Culture Queen Pageant title thus paving the way for this afternoon’s ceremony.