New Medical Chief Of Staff Appointed

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 25th August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Ministry of Health has announced the appointment of Dr. Daveen Wilkin as the new Medical Chief of Staff for Institutional-Based Health Services effective Monday, 28th August.

Dr. Wilkin will oversee medical operations and lead the medical team with the aim of ensuring the highest standards of healthcare delivery across the organization.

Dr. Wilkin told ZIZ News in her new position her primary focus will be the staff of the health institutions.

“This position gives me the opportunity to focus on improving staff morale while working with the executive to enhance training programs as well as to contribute towards the organization’s drive towards accreditation,” she said. “Quality health care is extremely important and begins with a skilled and motivated staff. It is my aim to cultivate an environment where our staff feels valued and equipped to provide exceptional care.”

Dr. Daveen Wilkin is a licensed medical specialist, having graduated from the Carlos Finley University of Medical Sciences in Camaguey, Cuba, with a specialization in Anesthesiology, Reanimation, and Pain Management.

In addition to her medical degree, Dr. Wilkin holds a Master’s in Health Administration, focusing on hospital management, from Walden University in Maryland, USA.

The Administration of Institutional-Based Health Services and the entire Ministry of Health has extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Wilkin as she steps into this new leadership role.