New Lions Club Officers Installed
Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30 2022 (Lions Clubs) —An Installation Ceremony was held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at  6:30 p.m. at the Bird Rock Beach Hotel for incoming officers of St. Kitts (Basseterre)  Lions Club. 

The ceremony was conducted by Region 2 Chairperson 2022-2023, Lion Jolin Toshi  Davis. Lion Adaeze Hanley, an active member for the past twenty years (20) years, was elected as the Club President for the Lionistic year 2022-23. Over the years, Adaeze served the club as a Director and as Secretary under several presidents. Prior to this appointment,  Lion Adaeze served as First Vice President. She has been a part of various committees and attended Zone meetings and regional conventions.  

For the 2022/2023 year the Lions’ theme will be “Developing Successful Partnerships and  Pathways to Service” highlighting that while the club serves, it is necessary to work 

INCOMING LION OFFICERS 

LION PRESIDENT: Lion Adaeze Hanley 

1st VICE PRESIDENT: Lion Ellamorrow Levy 

2nd VICE PRESIDENT: Lion Cedric Liburd 

LION SECRETARY: Lion Petal Rawlins 

LION TREASURER: Lion Desiree Connor  

MEMBERSHIP CHAIRPERSON: Lion Jolin Toshi Davis 

L.C.I.F COORDINATOR: Lion Heather Grant 

LION TAMER: Lion Bernadeth Dolphin MJF 

SERVICE CHAIRPERSON: Lion Gale Dear-Adams 

MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS CHAIRPERSON: 

Lion Adora Warner 

DIRECTORS : Lion Mandiser Duporte 

Lion Olette Thomas 

LEO ADVISOR: Lion Reginald Johnson 

Lions Clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfil those needs. Since the Club’s Chartering in 1979 its members have worked on a  variety of projects in the local community, including Diabetes Awareness, Sight Conservation &  Eye Banks, Children Fun Day, Accessible Sidewalks/Ramps, and JNF Kiddies Park, among others.  Proceeds from past fundraising events have gone to various charities, scholarships, and other causes to which the club has contributed. 

The St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club has forty-one (41) members and meets on every 1st and 3rd  Thursday at 7:00 p.m.  