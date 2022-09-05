New Junior Minister of Youth Empowerment Imparts Impactful Words of Advice to New CFBC Students

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 03, 2022 (SKNIS): Incoming students of the Arts, Science and General Studies (ASGS) Division of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) were encouraged to embrace the new opportunities afforded at the tertiary education institution and to have fun as they begin to pursue their careers and life goals.

Junior Minister responsible for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, shared the advice in a motivational speech to the first-year students on Wednesday (August 31, 2022). She encouraged the young people to formulate an E.X.I.T. strategy during their tenure at CFBC.

“I encouraged them first of all to Explore. To take the opportunity to explore the different courses, the different subject areas, and also to Experience new things by engaging in extracurricular activities and different clubs. Of course, taking the opportunity to Improve themselves, and their skills, whether that’s public speaking, or communication, even just their knowledge and understanding in different areas. And finally for the ‘T’ to Take control of their lives. As young people, young adults now is the time for them to take control of determining who they want to be, to take the lead and not be afraid to ask for help especially as they try to navigate and figure out what they want to do and who they want to be as young people in this world,” Junior Minister Phillip stated.

Honourable Phillip attended the ASGS at CFBC from 2008 to 2010 and enrolled in the law programme. She joined the Literary and Debating Society and served as an executive member. She also served as a member of the History and Heritage Club. Membership in these clubs brought about travel opportunities that allowed young Isalean to experience new places and cultures.

The impactful experiences at CFBC helped Senator Phillip to discover that she no longer wanted to be a lawyer. The change in career path resulted in a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and International Development Studies from Saint Mary’s University, Canada.

“I really valued my time at CFBC for sure,” she stated. “It also was an opportunity for me to gain and transfer credits that … allowed me to spend less time in university and spend less money.”

The Junior Minister of Youth Empowerment challenged the first-year CFBC students to make suggestions to decision makers about introducing new courses that they may want to study and also to get involved with volunteer and other social initiatives.

She added that more people now have the opportunity to attend CFBC since the government recently waived the tuition fees for everyone.