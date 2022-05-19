New Italian Ambassador Presents Credentials to Saint Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 18, 2022 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation) — BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 18, 2022 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation): The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis was honoured to welcome to its shores the newly accredited Ambassador of Italy to Saint Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Fabrizio Nicoletti.

The Ambassador’s week-long visit was centred around the presentation of credentials to Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton on 17th May.

While on the island, Ambassador Nicoletti is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley.

Saint Kitts and Nevis and Italy have enjoyed a long-standing diplomatic friendship, reiterated most recently by the participation of the Honourable Mark Brantley in the 10th Edition Italy-Latin America and Caribbean Conference of October 2021 in Rome. The conference examined Italy’s G20 Presidency and its interactions with the region.

Further, Saint Kitts and Nevis continue to enjoy visa-free access to Italy through the Schengen Agreement, scholarships and training, donation of sports equipment, climate change grants and other technical assistance from Italy.

Back Row: Mrs. Nicoletti; H.E. Fabrizio Nicoletti, Ambassador of Italy to St. Kitts & Nevis; Ernest Amory, Honorary Consul to Italy; (Seated) H.E. The Governor-General Sir. S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D