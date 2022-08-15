New Government Committed to Providing All Financial Assistance Needed for Any Child Seeking Special Overseas Medical Care

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 14, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has promised that his newly sworn-in government will assist parents who need financial assistance to get the necessary overseas medical care for their sick children.

While addressing thousands at the Swearing-in Ceremony of his Cabinet at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium on August 13, 2022, Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who is a medical doctor by profession, and the Minister of Health, said that it breaks his heart to see sick children suffer and even die because their parents cannot afford the required medical care overseas.

“On the campaign trail, I often spoke of the hardships faced by parents who had children who were in dire need of advanced medical care that is not available here in St. Kitts and Nevis. Often these parents had to have multiple takeaway dinners, and barbecues, seek help through social media campaigns, and take sponsor sheets around, just to try to raise the much-needed funds to take their sick child overseas. My heart aches for those parents who have lost their little ones, especially those who have recently passed away,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew

“As a father and a medical doctor, I cannot bear to see parents and children suffer in this manner. Therefore, your government will ensure that it provides ALL the financial assistance needed for any child who must seek special medical care overseas!” he added.