New Geriatric Centre to be constructed this year

Black Immigrant Daily News

The construction of a new Geriatric Centre is among projects to be undertaken by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment this year.

This is according to Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince, as he contributed to the Budget Debate in Parliament last week.

Minister Prince said the aim is to expand and enhance the services provided to the elderly.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/GERIATRIC-CENTRE.mp3

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com