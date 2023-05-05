New General Surgeon at JNF

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 8, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): A Harvard University and Columbia University Hospital trained general surgeon has joined the staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

Dr. Zachary Gleit officially began work on Monday and will be in the federation for the next three months to bolster surgical services.

Dr. Gleit brings over 20 years of experience and was last based in New York.

Dr. Gleit’s arrival comes on the heels of the arrival of two internal medicine specialists, Dr Rafael Dominguez and Dr Julio Hernandez, Neurologist, Dr Alberto Laguna and Biomedical Engineer Leiniel Tapanas Soto.

The group arrived in the Federation from Cuba in April with the aim of strengthening the national health system.

-30-