New General Manager For ZIZ

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 26th June 2023: Saju Ng’alla has been appointed as the new General Manager of ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation.

As the new General Manager, Mr. Ng’alla is tasked with leading the corporation into a new era of growth and innovation.

His mandate encompasses advancing ZIZ’s capabilities through technological advancements, expanding its reach across traditional and digital platforms, improving its visibility in the media landscape, and diversifying its productions.

Succeeding Vere Galloway, who has played a pivotal role in shaping ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation’s success over the years, Mr. Ng’alla brings fresh perspectives and a forward-thinking approach to the organization.

His appointment reflects the corporation’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the broadcasting industry and adapting to the ever-changing media landscape.

Mr Ngalla graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and has held previous roles as the Managing Editor of the St. Kitts-Nevis Observer and the St. Kitts-Nevis Sun Newspaper.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Mr. Ng’alla stated, “I am honored to be entrusted with this responsibility and excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation has a rich legacy, and my aim is to build upon its strengths while driving it forward into a new era of success.”

The appointment of Saju Ng’alla as the new General Manager has been described as an important milestone for ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation as he is poised to shape the future of the organization and reinforce its position as a leading force in the broadcasting industry.