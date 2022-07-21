New Fire Appliance Boosts Effectiveness of Fire and Rescue Unit at the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 20, 2022 (SKNIS): The emergency response capabilities of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) unit based at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport were boosted on Tuesday (July 19, 2022) following the donation of a new state-of-the-art fire tender.

The modern Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting 6×6 Panther were donated by the Republic of China (Taiwan). Its design was built by Rosenbauer Austria in keeping with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO).

Acting Fire Chief, Garfield Hodge, welcomed the addition of the new tender to the current fleet of appliances.

“This magnificent firefighting machine, I am advised, is the very latest model of its kind and, as the first 2022 6×6 Panther,” said Mr. Hodge. “A Rosenbauer high-performance primary agent system, including a centrifugal pump, a variety of available turret options with high-reach extendable turrets and a fully automatic foam proportioning system with instant change of proportioning rate, offers powerful firefighting capabilities.”

He added, “the spacious cab design with aluminium structure, large opening doors and convenient stairway entry on both sides, offers safety and comfort for the crew members during standby, travel modes and emergency firefighting operations. A large glare-reducing curved windscreen with insulating laminated safety glass provides the best visibility for driver and turret operator.”

The acting fire chief thanked His Excellency Michel Lin, Taiwan’s Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, for their collaboration on this project. He assured the public that the effectiveness and response time of the SKNFRS has been significantly improved with the acquisition of this modern appliance and accompanying tools.