New Education Assessment Method Rooted in Transparency and Fairness

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 1, 2022 (SKNIS): The grading system for the new national educational assessment method dubbed the Key Stage Assessment of Learning (KAL) has built-in tools to maintain its integrity.

KAL will be rolled-out during the 2021 – 2022 academic period. It will be administered in Grades 4 and 6 in Language Arts and Mathematics. Ornella Halliday-Bacchus, Assessment Coordinator in the Curriculum Development Unit – Teacher Resource Centre, said that measures are being taken to ensure that the grading system is above the board.

“The students will be assigned I.D. (identification) numbers and we are trying as much as possible, if there are two Grade 6’s in the schools, to have the teachers swap the scripts,” she said on the March 30 edition of Working for You.

Mrs. Halliday Bacchus noted that this would help to eliminate any favouritism teachers may show their students.

“We did discuss what if there is a school with only one Grade 6 in it as opposed to two, so they can’t swap. Maybe there is a school in the zone that can interchange the papers. But we are still in the planning phase in terms of that aspect,”

The actual grading of the papers will be moderated by the CDU to ensure transparency. The KAL is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of the enhanced curriculum in Language Arts and Mathematics, inform decision making about education programmes and services, and guide continuous system and school improvement.