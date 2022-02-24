New Community Market Being Constructed in Bourryeau

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 24, 2022 (SKNIS): Residents of rural-east in St. Kitts will soon be able to have greater access to fresh fruits and vegetables when the Bourryeau Community Market opens in the coming weeks.

“We will be establishing over the next couple of weeks and officially opening a community market over at Bourryeau to extend the services that are needed to the country sides,” said the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Agriculture et al. during the Annual Review Planning Meeting on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. “Indeed, we understand the need to have access to food. The closer the public market or community market is to our people, the more we believe they would patronize these facilities.”

Minister Jeffers touched on the successes of the night markets – the first of which was introduced in December 2020 – and noted that the initiative will be extended to different points on the island of St. Kitts.

“The reason behind establishing that community market at Bourryeau is to also bring a night market to that area. Why we are doing that is to bring these facilities to the communities throughout the island of St. Kitts so that, if we are preaching that you should buy local, if we are preaching that our farmers should produce more… and that we should consume more of what we grow, then it has to be accessible,” said Minister Jeffers. “No need to have someone travel all the way from Molineaux or Dieppe Bay to come to Basseterre to say they are patronizing the local or public market there when in truth and in fact they can do so right in their very community.”

The agriculture minister added that Sandy Point is not forgotten. The public market was “enhanced and provides the services” in the area. He added that the ministry is heavily focused on making food more accessible to people of St. Kitts and Nevis.