New Blood Bank Opening Hours, Campaign Encourages Regular Blood Donation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 3, 2023: The Ministry of Health is urging eligible individuals to give blood regularly to help save lives and improve the health of their community.

According to recent statistics, only a small fraction of the eligible population regularly donates blood. By giving blood, individuals can help ensure that hospitals have the supplies they need to treat patients in times of need.

To foster greater community involvement, the Ministry has increased the opening hours of the blood bank at the J.N.F. General Hospital, from 8 am to 4 pm Monday to Friday. The public is also advised that after-hours donations can also be facilitated should the need arise.

In addition to the new operating hours, the Ministry of Health is also rolling out a blood donation campaign. This campaign will engage corporate and community partners and sensitize them to the importance of giving blood. The initiative will also set up a donation schedule for participating groups, and as a result aid in providing a more consistent supply of blood-related products to the community.

Several groups have been identified and have agreed to join the campaign. Many of them have already expressed their eagerness for their opportunity to donate and potentially aid in saving a life.

The Ministry continues to encourage eligible individuals to schedule an appointment to donate blood today. The donation process is simple and safe, taking only about an hour from start to finish.

Blood donors should be at least 17 years old and be in generally good health. Some eligibility restrictions apply, therefore individuals are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Health for additional information.