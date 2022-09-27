New Birth Gospel Tabernacle Hosts Free Health Fair This Weekend

The New Birth Gospel Tabernacle Church in Cunningham Estate, Cayon will be hosting a Health and Wellness Fair this weekend at the church grounds. The health fair starts on Saturday at 11am to 5pm and continues on Sunday at 9am with health information sessions during their Sunday morning service.

Pastor Donna Peets-Polanco, Associate Pastor at the church, provided some more information on the weekend’s activities. “We are really looking forward to this and we are anticipating some good results. We are going to be having the nurses and persons from the ministry of health. We are partnering with them. They are going to be doing a series of testing with the general public. The areas of testing will be blood pressure, blood glucose, height, waist circumference, hip circumference and testing the kidneys as well…HIV testing,” the pastor said.

On Sunday, the general public is invited to an information session during the church service, which commences at 9am. “We are going to be having different persons who will be coming in. We have somebody coming in to talk about insurance to educate the people about that. We also have a trainer who will be giving us some strategies for exercising,” Pastor Peets-Polanco said. “We are encouraging persons to dress casually.”

The Health and Wellness Fair is part of September to Remember, an occasion hosted by the New Birth Gospel Tabernacle every year for the entire month of September.