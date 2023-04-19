New Alternator Installed at Power Plant

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 18, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom) A new alternator has been installed in one of the generators at the St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited in Needsmust, Basseterre.

This follows the government’s notice that needed parts for generators were ordered and had to be built.

Utilities minister, Hon. Konris Maynard updated the public on Monday morning in a Facebook post.

The minister’s post read, “SKELEC just finished installing a new alternator on a 6MW generator that was out of service for quite some time. The alternator had to be custom made from scratch in France for many months. After testing is complete, this will add some much-needed capacity so that we can take other generators out of service for long overdue maintenance.”

