NEVLEC Advises of Planned Power Outage July 07

Charlestown, Nevis, July 06, 2022 (NIA) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a power outage on Thursday, July 07, 2022.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers located in the area of Cades Bay in the vicinity of Mansa inclusive of Jones Estate and Nelson Spring that there will be an outage on Thursday, July 07, 2022, from 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. This outage is to facilitate maintenance in the area.

Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later or restored earlier than the scheduled times outlined above.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause, and continues to encourage our customers to safeguard their equipment/appliances.

For more information on this outage kindly contact our Emergency Department at (869) 662-5811 or (869) 469-9100.