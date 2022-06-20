NEVLEC Adjusts Fuel Surcharge for June 2022

Charlestown, Nevis, June 17, 2022 (NIA) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding an adjustment to the fuel surcharge for the month of June 2022.

Dear valued customers,

As you are aware, the price of fuel has been increasing over the past several months and this is likely to continue.

In an effort to minimize the impact on our customers, NEVLEC introduced a cap on the fuel surcharge over the past several months.

However, as costs continue to escalate the cap cannot sustain the cost that NEVLEC must pay to our fuel suppliers and at the same time maintain lower rates for our customers.

NEVLEC has, therefore, implemented a moving average approach which resulted in NEVLEC absorbing some of the increased cost from the consumers, which will offset the fuel increase by 11 cents per kilowatt/hour for June 2022. (Total fuel surcharge for June – 80 cents per kilowatt-hour, fuel surcharge to customers – 69 cents per kilowatt-hour, fuel surcharge absorbed by NEVLEC – 11 cents per kilowatt-hour).

Please be reminded that payment plans are offered via our Customer Service Department for those who may require the service during this period.

Meanwhile, we are encouraging customers to conserve electricity by practising the following electricity conservation tips:

Have your cooling equipment serviced or checked at least once a year.

Be sure that drapes/blinds are not blocking vents.

Insulate your home with weather-strip around doors and windows to reduce cooling costs.

Seal leaks around wall outlets and switches.

Reduce the water heater thermostat setting and where applicable insulate the water tank to sustain temperature for a longer period.

When using the electric range, plan ahead and cook a number of dishes or meals for later use. Open oven doors only when necessary.

Turn off and unplug appliances when not in use: lights, TVs, computers, microwaves, CD players, etc. “Standby power” usage can account for up to 30 percent of your home electronics energy. Be sure to check the owner’s manual to ensure this won’t impact the memory or performance of the machine.

Iron large amounts of clothing at one time, beginning with low-temperature fabrics. You will reduce warm-up time and get the chore done sooner.

Turn off lights that are not being used. It is the best way to avoid wasting energy.

For further energy-saving tips visit our website at www.nevlec.com or our Customer Service Department, Main Street, Charlestown.