NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — The Nevis Water Department (NWD) honoured three of its retirees who have given collectively more than 100 years of dedicated service at a Retirement Cocktail celebration at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) on September 30, 2021. Mr. James “Tin Tin” Caines; Mr. Carlton “Cherry” Williams; and Mr. Conrad “Monks” Huggins […]