CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism has appealed to the public to stop stealing stones from the heritage sites on Nevis. Hanley made the request during a recent visit to Fort Charles as the designated heritage site is undergoing upgrade work by the ministry’s Heritage Team, led by Sylvester […]
You May Like
Nevis Tourism official appeals to public, stop stealing stones at heritage sites – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism has appealed to the public to stop stealing stones from the heritage sites on Nevis. Hanley made the request during a recent visit to Fort Charles as the designated heritage site is undergoing upgrade work by the ministry’s Heritage Team, led by Sylvester […]