Next Post

PM anounces 24 hour lockdown for St. Kitts only - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Fri Jun 25 , 2021
A complete 24-hour lockdown from 6 pm Sunday, June 27 to 5:00 am July 1. The people of St. Kitts will observe a 24-hour lockdown starting Sunday Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris has announced. PM Harris announced that there will be limited movement on July 1 and 2 with the […]

You May Like

Next Post

PM anounces 24 hour lockdown for St. Kitts only - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Fri Jun 25 , 2021
A complete 24-hour lockdown from 6 pm Sunday, June 27 to 5:00 am July 1. The people of St. Kitts will observe a 24-hour lockdown starting Sunday Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris has announced. PM Harris announced that there will be limited movement on July 1 and 2 with the […]

You May Like