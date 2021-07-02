NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 02, 2021) – – The island of Nevis will go into full 24-hour lock down for one week starting Saturday, July 03 until Monday, July 12, 2021. Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, made the announcement during a national address on July 02, 2021. He said the enhanced restriction became necessary as case […]
Fri Jul 2 , 2021