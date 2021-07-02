NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 02, 2021) – – The island of Nevis will go into full 24-hour lock down for one week starting Saturday, July 03 until Monday, July 12, 2021. Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, made the announcement during a national address on July 02, 2021. He said the enhanced restriction became necessary as case […]

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 02, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has secured an additional five thousand (5,000) doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as part of its drive to ensure at least 70 percent of the population is inoculated […]