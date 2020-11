CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, will present the Nevis Island Administration’s 2021 Budget when the Nevis Island Assembly sits in Chambers at Hamilton House on Tuesday, December 8. Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly while giving notice of the meeting said, the sitting will commence at […]

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — A team of more than 30 staff members from the Ministry of Tourism on St. Kitts were hosted on a day trip during which they experienced historical and cultural sites around the island hosted on November 20 by The Nevis Ministry of Tourism. Nevis Premier and Minister […]