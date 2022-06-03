Nevis Premier Invites Kittitians: Come Enjoy Nevis on the Holiday Weekend!

Charlestown, Nevis, June 03, 2022 (NIA) – Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Premier Hon. Mark Brantley has again extended an invitation to persons on St. Kitts to journey across to Nevis, this time to enjoy the activities planned over the Whit Monday holiday weekend.

The Premier said the inter-island tourism seen during and post COVID-19 has been a significant contribution to the economy of Nevis.

“I recall when our borders were closed that I reached out repeatedly through every platform to encourage Kittitians to visit and get to know Nevis. Many responded to the call and commented that we in Nevis handled the COVID-19 situation and protocols in a manner that was practical and sensible.

“I recall the weekends when all bars, restaurants and local hotels were filled with our brothers and sisters from St. Kitts. I recall entertainers who said that they were thankful for the approach taken by us in Nevis that they could earn a dollar during the worst of the pandemic. Now we see the next iteration of this as major fetes are now coming to Nevis as we continue to invite Kittitians to come over and enjoy all that Nevis has to offer.”

He said a special thank you to the promoters from the sister island who have organised entertainment events in recent weeks and for this holiday weekend.

“We recently saw the success of Faded and now we have the absolutely monster fete in Tropixx being staged by the incredible team at CaneJuice.

“I want to invite all of St. Kitts to Nevis this long weekend to enjoy this part of your country whether to attend Tropixx or to enjoy a relaxing weekend with family and friends or to snorkel, fish, do horseback tours, ATV tours, golf, hiking, enjoy the Hot Bath, fabulous spas, historical sites, island tours, try Formula, fabulous dining or just chill and do absolutely nothing. Nevis is the place to be this weekend.

“I wish Tropixx every success and say again a huge thank you to our brothers and sisters from St. Kitts.”

A number of other events will take place on Nevis over the weekend period including nightly entertainment at local bars and a Conch Festival at Jessups Playfield on Monday, June 06, 2022.

Premier Brantley assured that similarly, Nevisians would be travelling to St. Kitts in their numbers in the coming weeks to attend the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket and the St. Kitts Music Festival.