Nevis Labour Department Announces Vacant Positions

The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Charlestown, Nevis, July 06, 2022 (NIA) — The Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), wishes to advise the public of vacancies available on Caribbean Cruise Lines, through Trinity Recruitment Services Inc. a Barbados-based recruitment agency.

The list of staff positions available are:

–       Trainee Photographer

–       Finance Specialist

–       HR (Human Resource) Coordinator

–        Shore Excursion Associate

–       Guest Services Associate

–        Assistant Server

–       Bar Server

–       Bar Attendant

–       Gallery Attendant

–       Baker

–       Housekeeping Attendant

–       Housekeeping Handy Person

–       Hotel Provisions

–       Assistant Cook

–       Commis/Chefs

–       Chef De Partie

–       Demi Chef De Partie

–       Assistant Patisserie

–       Aquatic Attendant

–       Floor Supervisor Trainee

–       Laundry Attendant

–       Assistant Butcher

–       Restaurant Attendant

–       Cruise Staff – Entertainment, Dancers – Entertainment, Singers – Entertainment

For further information interested persons are asked to contact: 

Trinity Recruitment Services Inc.

Suite 27, 3rd Floor Mall 34

Broad Street, Bridgetown

St. Michael, Barbados

Telephone: (246) 537-1590

WhatsApp/Mobile: (246) 844-5290 

www.trinityrecruitment.com