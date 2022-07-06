Nevis Labour Department Announces Vacant Positions

Charlestown, Nevis, July 06, 2022 (NIA) — The Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), wishes to advise the public of vacancies available on Caribbean Cruise Lines, through Trinity Recruitment Services Inc. a Barbados-based recruitment agency.

The list of staff positions available are:

– Trainee Photographer

– Finance Specialist

– HR (Human Resource) Coordinator

– Shore Excursion Associate

– Guest Services Associate

– Assistant Server

– Bar Server

– Bar Attendant

– Gallery Attendant

– Baker

– Housekeeping Attendant

– Housekeeping Handy Person

– Hotel Provisions

– Assistant Cook

– Commis/Chefs

– Chef De Partie

– Demi Chef De Partie

– Assistant Patisserie

– Aquatic Attendant

– Floor Supervisor Trainee

– Laundry Attendant

– Assistant Butcher

– Restaurant Attendant

– Cruise Staff – Entertainment, Dancers – Entertainment, Singers – Entertainment

For further information interested persons are asked to contact:

Trinity Recruitment Services Inc.

Suite 27, 3rd Floor Mall 34

Broad Street, Bridgetown

St. Michael, Barbados

Telephone: (246) 537-1590

WhatsApp/Mobile: (246) 844-5290

www.trinityrecruitment.com