Nevis Labour Department Announces Vacant Positions

Charlestown, Nevis, July 06, 2022 (NIA) — The Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), wishes to advise the public of vacancies available on Caribbean Cruise Lines, through Trinity Recruitment Services Inc. a Barbados-based recruitment agency.
The list of staff positions available are:
– Trainee Photographer
– Finance Specialist
– HR (Human Resource) Coordinator
– Shore Excursion Associate
– Guest Services Associate
– Assistant Server
– Bar Server
– Bar Attendant
– Gallery Attendant
– Baker
– Housekeeping Attendant
– Housekeeping Handy Person
– Hotel Provisions
– Assistant Cook
– Commis/Chefs
– Chef De Partie
– Demi Chef De Partie
– Assistant Patisserie
– Aquatic Attendant
– Floor Supervisor Trainee
– Laundry Attendant
– Assistant Butcher
– Restaurant Attendant
– Cruise Staff – Entertainment, Dancers – Entertainment, Singers – Entertainment
For further information interested persons are asked to contact:
Trinity Recruitment Services Inc.
Suite 27, 3rd Floor Mall 34
Broad Street, Bridgetown
St. Michael, Barbados
Telephone: (246) 537-1590
WhatsApp/Mobile: (246) 844-5290
www.trinityrecruitment.com