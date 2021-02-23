Nevis Health professionals preparing for COVID-19 vaccination roll out – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Twenty health professionals on Nevis received World Health Organization certification to participate in a training exercise “COVID-19 Vaccination Training for Health Care Workers” at the Disaster Management Department’s conference room on February 19. Dr. Judy Nisbett, Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force said that the training will serve as a refresher […]
