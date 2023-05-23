Nevis Education Ministry Investigating School Altercation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 26, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Ministry of Education on Nevis says it is investigating an altercation among students at the Charlestown Secondary School on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday the ministry said “The Ministry of Education takes matters of this nature very seriously as this type of behaviour has no place in the school environment. As such, this matter will be thoroughly investigated and will be dealt with expeditiously.”

The statement continued “Our goal is to foster a child friendly environment and we take this opportunity to assure the public that we will continue to strive to ensure that our schools are safe spaces for all students.”

The ministry said as the investigation continues they are gathering information from the parties involved.

