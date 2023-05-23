Nevis Education Ministry Investigating School Altercation

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Nevis Education Ministry Investigating School Altercation
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 26, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Ministry of Education on Nevis says it is investigating an altercation among students at the Charlestown Secondary School on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday the ministry saidThe Ministry of Education takes matters of this nature very seriously as this type of behaviour has no place in the school environment. As such, this matter will be thoroughly investigated and will be dealt with expeditiously.”

The statement continued “Our goal is to foster a child friendly environment and we take this opportunity to assure the public that we will continue to strive to ensure that our schools are safe spaces for all students.”

The ministry said as the investigation continues they are gathering information from the parties involved.

See also

-30-

 