Nevis Distributes Laptops and Tablets to Boost Digital Literacy in Schools 

08 June 2025
The Nevis Island Administration and Department of Education, Nevis  are distributing electronic devices to students and teachers. This distribution exercise is part of the Island’s Digital Literacy Programme which the NIA wants to implement.

The Nevis Island Administration took to their social media account to share images from the distribution exercise. Some images showed members of the education department handing over tablets and laptops to the beneficiary students. 

A similar exercise has taken place in St Kitts, sister island of Nevis in the first week of June.  Dr Terrance Drew distributed laptops to students to signal the beginning of the digital literacy programme.

The people of the island have been waiting for the implementation of the Digital Literacy Programme for several months. The distribution exercise is also long overdue on the part of the Nevis Island Administration.

The NIA and the Ministry and Department of Education have finally conducted the distribution exercise. Students and teachers across the island have received more than 1,200 electronic devices in total.

Students in primary and lower secondary schools were delighted to receive the devices which will help them become more familiar with the digital world. Digital Literacy is a very important skill for the people, especially students as the world rapidly evolves.

In this regard, it is important for the education stakeholders to make sure that the students of the island are ready to adapt to the changes. 

The NIA and the Education Ministry teamed up to distribute laptops on the occasion of Literacy Day, which was celebrated on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. 

The Department of Education has announced that they distributed more than 350 Laptops and Tablets to primary schools. The aim of this distribution exercise was to improve classroom learning. 200 devices were given to students of the upper secondary schools on the island.

300 devices were given to the teachers who are working with the primary and lower secondary school students.  Early Childhood Centers in Nevis will also get 100 devices. 

Teachers and students who received the electronics can use the devices to make themselves familiar with the developments in the digital technologies.

