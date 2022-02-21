Nevis Culturama Festival Press Release

Charlestown, Nevis February 21, 2022 (Culturama Secretariat) – The countdown to the 48th anniversary of Nevis’ Culturama Festival (Culturama 48) continues with the rollout of application forms for the following competitions to be staged as part of this year’s festival.
Senior Pageants – Ms. Culture Queen, Ms. Culture Swimwear, and the Mr. Kool
Mr. and Ms. Talented Youth Pageant
Junior and Senior Kaiso Contests
Soca Monarch Contest
Junior and Senior Cultural Street Parades
Emancipation Jouvert Troupe
Registration forms are available at the Culturama Secretariat located in the Cotton Ginnery Mall, Charlestown, or online at www.culturamanevis.com.
Completed application forms should be returned to the Culturama Secretariat no later than 4:00 pm of the closing date stipulated on each application form.
Culturama 48 would be celebrated this year from July 21st to August 2nd.
For further information:
Go to www.facebook.com/nevisculturamafestival or www.culturamanevis.com
Visit or contact the:
Culturama Secretariat
Cotton Ginnery Mall
Charlestown
Nevis
(T) (869 469 1992 / (869) 469-5521 ext. 6661/6662/6663
Email: [email protected]