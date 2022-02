Nevis Culturama Festival Press Release

The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Charlestown, Nevis February 21, 2022 (Culturama Secretariat) – The countdown to the 48th anniversary of Nevis’ Culturama Festival (Culturama 48) continues with the rollout of application forms for the following competitions to be staged as part of this year’s festival.

Senior Pageants – Ms. Culture Queen, Ms. Culture Swimwear, and the Mr. Kool

Mr. and Ms. Talented Youth Pageant

Junior and Senior Kaiso Contests

Soca Monarch Contest

Junior and Senior Cultural Street Parades

Emancipation Jouvert Troupe

Registration forms are available at the Culturama Secretariat located in the Cotton Ginnery Mall, Charlestown, or online at www.culturamanevis.com.

Completed application forms should be returned to the Culturama Secretariat no later than 4:00 pm of the closing date stipulated on each application form.

Culturama 48 would be celebrated this year from July 21st to August 2nd.

For further information:

Go to www.facebook.com/nevisculturamafestival or www.culturamanevis.com

Visit or contact the:

Culturama Secretariat

Cotton Ginnery Mall

Charlestown

Nevis

(T) (869 469 1992 / (869) 469-5521 ext. 6661/6662/6663

Email: [email protected]